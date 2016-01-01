Tri-City Electric is a Chicagoland electrical contractor that has over 30 years of electrical experience in the industrial, automotive, commercial, chemical, and food industries.
Tri-City Electric delivers big company results while maintaining a relationship with its customers second to none. Let us quote your next project and see what we have to offer.
Our highly trained IBEW 134 workforce will provide solutions for all your needs.
1026 Moen Avenue, Rockdale, Illinois 60436, United States
(708) 349-9505 (708) 349-9506 fax Projects Bidding https://www.dropbox.com/sh/q9xvom7eqojakzi/AAADAOnNYwtiD7d30B2MkpAba?dl=0
Open today
07:00 am – 05:00 pm